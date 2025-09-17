Shot fired at Illinois state senator's home, suspect in custody

The Brief Shots were fired at the home of Illinois State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel early Tuesday morning. Police say the shooting damaged two homes, but no one was injured. Investigators determined the incident was not politically motivated; a suspect is in custody.



A shooting damaged Illinois State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel’s home in Shorewood, though police say the incident was not politically motivated.

What we know:

Around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, Shorewood police said officers responded to the sound of gunfire near Ca-Crest Drive and Highland Drive. Officers searched the area but did not find any people or damage. Police received one phone call about the incident, but the caller could not provide any additional information.

At 6:50 a.m., police were called to the 500 block of Bethany Drive, where a home had been hit three times by gunfire. No one inside was injured.

As officers were investigating the scene, the police department received a call from a resident in the 500 block of Northgate Lane who said that before 5 a.m., someone in their house had heard a loud noise. Several hours later, the homeowners discovered damage caused by a single gunshot. Officers responded to the home and recovered evidence.

Police said evidence from both homes suggested the same firearm was used. They also noted the owners of both homes are not known to each other.

With the help of neighborhood surveillance video, investigators identified a vehicle and suspect, and the suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

Cappel, in a statement on Facebook, confirmed one of the homes shot was hers.

Meg Loughran Cappel | Facebook

"In the early hours of Tuesday morning, my family and I experienced a deeply troubling incident when a shot was fired directly at our home," Cappel said. "My family and I are safe and I’m thankful that no one was hurt… Violence is never the answer."

Big picture view:

The investigation remains ongoing.