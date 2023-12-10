Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe prepares for annual pilgrimage after chapel arson

Beginning Monday morning, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims are expected to descend on the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in northwest suburban Des Plaines. This year's pilgrimage holds special significance after an arsonist set fire to the chapel earlier this year.

"Safety is our number one priority, and we don't want anything to deter having a safe event this year," said Commander Matt Bowler of the Des Plaines Police Department.

The Chicago Archdiocese estimates that at least 400,000 pilgrims from the Chicago area and throughout the Midwest will participate in the annual two-day celebration. It is the largest pilgrimage in the United States, paying homage to the Virgin Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe, who is said to have appeared to Juan Diego and his uncle in 1531 in what is now Mexico.

"So many people that come to join us, many people experience a moment of renewal in their life and hope for the rest of the year," said Father Esequiel Sanchez of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

In May, the shrine suffered serious damage when a woman broke in during the night and set it on fire. Statues, sacred art, and the plaza near the chapel were all damaged, and a 41-year-old woman was arrested and charged with arson.

The Archdiocese stated that the shrine has been repaired, and at 8 p.m. on Monday, there will be a blessing of the newly rebuilt chapel.

Des Plaines Police are advising pilgrims to park in one of several satellite lots near the chapel, including Oakton Community College, and take a shuttle bus to the site. Central Road will be closed from 5 p.m. on Monday through 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and there will be a special lane for foot traffic on River Road.

"If you're traveling by foot, there will be a walking lane designated by barricades on River Road on the west side of the street north and south of the event," said Commander Bowler.

Authorities are urging people not to park in residential areas, and attendees are reminded that weapons, alcohol, and pets are not allowed at the shrine. More information about the pilgrimage can be found on the shrine's website.