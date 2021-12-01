Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines welcomes back pilgrims this year

The shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines is welcoming back pilgrims for the 2021 celebration that honors the Patroness of the Americas.

Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the image of the Virgin Mary was removed from the shrine and public entrances were blocked.

Every Dec. 12, as many as 300,000 pilgrims visit the shrine.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said the annual celebration will continue, but they urge Catholics to not drop their guard and continue wearing masks.

"I want you to be careful but not afraid," said Fr. Esequiel Sanchez. "Fear is the source of much of our pain and so we come to offer our fears."

The shrine will dedicate a new entrance in a special ceremony this Saturday.

The two day celebration honoring the Patroness of the Americas will begin on Saturday, Dec. 11.