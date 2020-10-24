Shuttle buses to replace rail service as CDOT makes bridge repairs in the Loop
CHICAGO - CTA announced that buses will replace rail service Saturday through Sunday morning as the Department of Transportation makes repairs to a bridge in the Loop.
The repairs began about 2 a.m. Saturday and continued until about 5 a.m. Sunday, the agency said. Shuttle buses will replace rail service between the Ashland Avenue station and Clark and Lake.
Passengers are advised to allow for extra time when planning their commute.