Six Flags Great America to again require chaperones for kids 15 and younger

The Brief Six Flags Great America will again require guests age 15 and younger to enter with a chaperone after 5 p.m. most days. The policy change comes days after a shooting in the Six Flags parking lot left no injuries. Kids age 15 and under will only be able to enter the park with a chaperone age 21 and older.



Kids ages 15 and younger will need a chaperone to enter Six Flags Great America after a certain time starting this week.

The Gurnee-based amusement park announced the policy change on Monday for both Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor Chicago.

The policy change comes just a week after a shooting in the Six Flags parking lot in which no one was injured. The park has typically instituted such a policy in years past citing instances of "unruly and inappropriate behavior."

Six Flags chaperone policy

What You Need To Know:

Under the policy, all guests age 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult chaperone who is at least 21 years old to enter or remain in the park.

The announcement added that the policy will be in effect all day from Thursday, July 17, through Sunday, July 20.

After that weekend, the policy will be in effect daily from 5 p.m. until the park closes.

The park may implement the requirement earlier as needed.

A chaperone must have a valid government-issued identification with their date of birth at ticket entry. One chaperone can accompany no more than 10 guests age 15 and younger per day. The chaperone must be with their party when they enter, must remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay.

Guests age 16 or older may be asked to present a valid identification with their birth date to verify their age. If they cannot provide proper ID, they may not be allowed inside the park.

Guests age 15 and younger who are found without a chaperone when the policy is in effect may be removed.

For more information, visit sixflags.com.