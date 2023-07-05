Fireworks blamed after 6 garages catch fire in Clearing

Fireworks are being blamed for six garages catching on fire Wednesday morning in the Clearing neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Police and firefighters responded to a residential fire around 1 a.m. in the 5700 block of West 64th Place and found six garages on fire.

Firefighters put out the blazes and no one was injured.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said debris found at the scene led the battalion chief and crews to determine that "most of them, at least three or four," were caused by fireworks.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.