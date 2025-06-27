Six offenders identified in connection with over 115 burglaries of local retailers across Chicago area

The Brief From February 2024 through May 2025, the Chicago suburbs experience over 115 overnight burglaries on local retailers. Demario M. Brown, 26, of Chicago; Dequane J. Hall, 29, of Chicago; Darryl D. Williamson, 26, of Chicago; Jimmy C. Hall, 30, of Chicago; Antonio Lewis, 26, of Chicago; and Marquise D. Williamson, 24, of Wheeling, who were each associated with a gang in the west side of Chicago Detectives worked with prosecutors of the Illinois Attorney General, which led to 98 charges against the conspirators.



Six common offenders were identified in a rash of overnight commercial burglaries targeting local retailers.

What we know:

From February 2024 through May 2025, the Chicago suburbs experience over 115 overnight burglaries on local retailers. Offenders would arrive at their targeted locations in stolen vehicles or rental cars with stolen registrations. With their faces hidden with hoods and masks and sometimes carrying guns, they would force their way into the establishment and steal large volumes of retail goods. Police departments would try to stop the group, but the offenders fled at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour.

Arlington Heights Police Department and Vernon Hills Police Department spearheaded a collaboration with police departments from Addison, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Oak Lawn, Worth, Barrington, South Barrington, Deerfield, Wauconda, Gilberts, West Dundee, Gurnee, Lake Forest, Carpentersville, Des Plaines, Westchester, Wilmette, Northbrook, North Chicago, Glencoe, Skokie Morton Grove and Chicago.

Six common offenders were identified. Demario M. Brown, 26, of Chicago; Dequane J. Hall, 29, of Chicago; Darryl D. Williamson, 26, of Chicago; Jimmy C. Hall, 30, of Chicago; Antonio Lewis, 26, of Chicago; and Marquise D. Williamson, 24, of Wheeling, who were each associated with a gang in the west side of Chicago, were identified.

Originally, the group's focus was the theft and resale of catalytic converters in 2023. The group acquired vehicles by exploiting the digital programming devices of certain vehicles. The targets began as stores with ATMs and later shifted to high-end liquors and cosmetic goods. Retailers suffered over $1M in losses. Then the items were resold online through social media and by word of mouth.

Detectives worked with prosecutors of the Illinois Attorney General, which led to 98 charges against the conspirators.