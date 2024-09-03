Expand / Collapse search

Skokie begins electrifying municipal fleet with $45K ComEd grant

By FOX 32 News
Published  September 3, 2024 4:28pm CDT
Skokie
ComEd providing rebates for Skokies electric vehicle fleet

ComEd is helping the Village of Skokie expand its electric vehicle fleet.

SKOKIE, Ill. - The Village of Skokie is taking steps to electrify its municipal fleet, becoming one of the first communities to receive funding through Illinois' Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.

The village received a $45,000 check from ComEd to help cover the costs of electric vehicles for its public works, police, and fire departments.

The funding is part of ComEd’s Beneficial Electrification Plan, which supports efforts to transition local governments toward sustainable, clean energy solutions. The move will not only help reduce emissions but also save taxpayer money over time, as well as improve the quality of life for residents, according to Gov. JB Pritzker.

"Skokie will become a model of sustainability for local governments as we work toward a clean energy future for all of Illinois," Pritzker said.

The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, passed three years ago, aims to reduce the state’s carbon footprint while promoting equitable job creation in clean energy industries.