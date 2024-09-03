Skokie begins electrifying municipal fleet with $45K ComEd grant

The Brief Skokie is electrifying its municipal fleet with the help of ComEd and state funding. ComEd presented a $45,000 check to support electric vehicles for Skokie's public works, police, and fire departments. The funding comes from the state's Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, aimed at promoting sustainability.



The Village of Skokie is taking steps to electrify its municipal fleet, becoming one of the first communities to receive funding through Illinois' Climate and Equitable Jobs Act.

The village received a $45,000 check from ComEd to help cover the costs of electric vehicles for its public works, police, and fire departments.

The funding is part of ComEd’s Beneficial Electrification Plan, which supports efforts to transition local governments toward sustainable, clean energy solutions. The move will not only help reduce emissions but also save taxpayer money over time, as well as improve the quality of life for residents, according to Gov. JB Pritzker.

"Skokie will become a model of sustainability for local governments as we work toward a clean energy future for all of Illinois," Pritzker said.

The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, passed three years ago, aims to reduce the state’s carbon footprint while promoting equitable job creation in clean energy industries.