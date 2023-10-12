Skokie police find no credible threat in students' conversation about school, synagogue and a bomb

Skokie police have found no credible threat after investigating an online conversation between two Niles North High School students that included the topic of a bomb.

The conversation mentioned the school and a synagogue in Skokie, police said.

Skokie police spoke with the students involved and have determined there is no credible threat.

"Thank you to our community partners who shared this information to assist with an expeditious investigation into this incident in light of recent events, including the current conflict in Israel," Skokie police said in a press release.

Additionally, Skokie police say they're aware of social media posts declaring Friday, Oct. 13, as "a day of mobilization" – and believe there are no known or credible threats to Skokie or the Chicago area.

Skokie police ask the community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1.