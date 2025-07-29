Orchard Mall resumes operations after 'all clear' given, police say

The Brief Police activity at Westfield Old Orchard Mall in suburban Skokie prompted a lockdown, sources said. An "all clear" was given about an hour later. Sources said a verbal altercation prompted the response, but no gunshots or injuries were reported.



After police activity at Old Orchard Mall in north suburban Skokie on Tuesday afternoon, officials gave an "all clear" and normal operations resumed.

Skokie police said in a social media post that there was police activity at the mall and advised people to avoid the area.

What we know:

A source who was at the Nordstrom Rack near the mall told Fox 32 that customers and employees were sheltering inside the store shortly before 3 p.m.

Sky Fox was over the scene and spotted multiple police vehicles at the scene. It appeared that police had at least two people in handcuffs.

About an hour later, the "all clear' was given and the mall resumed normal operations, according to a spokesperson for the mall's management company and Skokie police.

Sources told Fox 32 that a verbal altercation led to someone yelling "gun," which prompted the police response.

Police said there were never any shots fired at the mall. No injuries were reported.