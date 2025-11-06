Cook County woman charged after rifles found in SUV during traffic stop

The Brief Cook County Sheriff’s police say two rifles were found in a Skokie woman’s SUV. The stop happened Oct. 27 on West Golf Road in Maine Township. The woman was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and released pending trial.



A Skokie woman faces weapons charges after authorities say they found two rifles in her SUV during a traffic stop last week in Maine Township.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff’s police say they pulled over a silver Toyota SUV around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 27 in the 9200 block of West Golf Road for expired tags.

Officers identified the driver as 46-year-old Mary Zeia, who they say had two active Cook County warrants: one for driving on a suspended registration and another for driving with a suspended license.

Authorities said Zeia refused to get out of the vehicle at first but was eventually handcuffed and escorted out. During a search before towing the SUV, deputies found two rifles and a loaded magazine inside.

Mary Zeia

Investigators said Zeia did not have a FOID card or concealed carry license. She was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

What's next:

Zeia appeared in bond court Oct. 28 at the Skokie Courthouse, where a judge ordered her released from custody pending trial.