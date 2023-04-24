'Slap in the face': 2 teens face misdemeanor charges in deadly Chicago crash that killed 6-month-old boy

Two teens accused of crashing a vehicle during a high-speed chase, which resulted in the death of a six-month-old baby, are facing misdemeanor charges.

A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old each face one misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing.

Community activists and loved ones of the six-month-old victim killed say the charges are merely a "slap on the wrist" and are demanding the charges be upgraded.

Last Sunday, six-month-old Cristian Uvidia was a passenger in a pickup truck when a stolen car barreled into it at Washington and Kostner in West Garfield Park.

The truck was then sent head-first into a tree.

The boy's mother and two siblings were also hurt, but have since been released from the hospital.

Community activist Andrew Holmes is calling on the 14 and 17-year-old who police say were responsible for stealing a car and causing the crash to face harsher penalties.

The baby's aunt released the following statement to FOX 32:

"We are not only saddened by the loss of our precious baby, but we are disgusted by the fact that the city that we know and once loved is choosing to not defend and protect the victims of these terrible crimes, but instead chooses to sympathize with criminals… charging them with a misdemeanor isn’t just a slap on the wrist for them but a slap in the face for our family."

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office which referred us to CPD.

CPD says Area Four detectives are still investigating.