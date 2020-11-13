Slew of vehicle burglaries reported in Loop parking garages

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of vehicle burglaries reported since last month in parking garages in the Loop.

In each incident, four to five teenagers broke windows of unattended locked vehicles in a parking structure to enter and steal items, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The break-ins happened:

Between 11 p.m Oct. 5 and 5 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of West Washington Street;

Between 6:25 a.m. and 11:10 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 100 block of North Wells Street;

At 2:10 p.m. Oct. 26 in the first block of West Randolph Street;

Between 7:55 a.m. and 9:20 p.m. in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street;

Between 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 6:47 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 200 block of North Wells Street;

Between 3 p.m. Oct. 28 and 6 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 200 block of West Lake Street;

Between 3 p.m Nov. 1 and 8 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 200 block of North Wells Street;

Between 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and 8 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 100 block of North Wells Street;

Between 3 p.m. Nov. 3 and 7 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 100 block of North Wells Street;

Between 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and 6:20 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 200 block of West Washington Street;

Between 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and 7:10 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 100 block of West Lake Street;

Between 7 p.m. Nov. 3 and 7 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 200 block of North Wells Street;

Between 3 a.m and 3 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 100 block of West Lake Street;

At 3:05 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 200 block of West Washington Street;

At 3:05 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 200 block of North Wells Street;

At 12:01 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street;

Between 1 a.m and 9:15 a.m Nov. 4 in the 100 block of North Wells Street;

At 8:30 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 200 block of North Wells Street; and