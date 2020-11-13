Slew of vehicle burglaries reported in Loop parking garages
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of a string of vehicle burglaries reported since last month in parking garages in the Loop.
In each incident, four to five teenagers broke windows of unattended locked vehicles in a parking structure to enter and steal items, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The break-ins happened:
- Between 11 p.m Oct. 5 and 5 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of West Washington Street;
- Between 6:25 a.m. and 11:10 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 100 block of North Wells Street;
- At 2:10 p.m. Oct. 26 in the first block of West Randolph Street;
- Between 7:55 a.m. and 9:20 p.m. in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street;
- Between 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 6:47 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 200 block of North Wells Street;
- Between 3 p.m. Oct. 28 and 6 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 200 block of West Lake Street;
- Between 3 p.m Nov. 1 and 8 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 200 block of North Wells Street;
- Between 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and 8 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 100 block of North Wells Street;
- Between 3 p.m. Nov. 3 and 7 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 100 block of North Wells Street;
- Between 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and 6:20 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 200 block of West Washington Street;
- Between 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and 7:10 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 100 block of West Lake Street;
- Between 7 p.m. Nov. 3 and 7 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 200 block of North Wells Street;
- Between 3 a.m and 3 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 100 block of West Lake Street;
- At 3:05 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 200 block of West Washington Street;
- At 3:05 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 200 block of North Wells Street;
- At 12:01 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street;
- Between 1 a.m and 9:15 a.m Nov. 4 in the 100 block of North Wells Street;
- At 8:30 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 200 block of North Wells Street; and
- Between 5:40 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 100 block of West Lake Street.
The group is believed to be between 14 and 18 years old, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.