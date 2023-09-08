Small plane crashes in Elk Grove Village forest preserve

A small plane crashed in Elk Grove Village on Friday night.

At about 7:15 p.m., a twin-engine Beechcraft BE20 crashed about three miles west of O'Hare International Airport at Busse Woods, which is a forest preserve, officials said.

The plane was a smaller corporate plane and the pilot was able to walk away from the crash, Elk Grove Village police said.

There were no fatalities. The FAA is investigating the crash.

No further information has been made available.

