3 smash-and-grab burglaries reported overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side

The Brief Three businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side were burglarized early Monday morning, with suspects fleeing in a sedan. No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating the incidents.



Chicago police are investigating after three businesses were burglarized early Monday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The first burglary happened around 2:45 a.m. at an Old Irving Park business in the 3900 block of North Avondale Avenue. A witness told police they saw two people get out of a dark sedan and break into two businesses before fleeing the scene.

The next business was burglarized around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road in Portage Park. Officers saw broken glass and damage to the front door. A gray sedan was seen driving away from the scene.

Police said it was not clear what was taken from the businesses.

No one has been arrested in connection with the burglaries. Area Five detectives are investigating.