Smash-and-grab robbery at Orland Square Mall, police investigating

An offender got away with stolen items Friday morning after committing a smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in south suburban Orland Park.

According to police, the offender entered an anchor store at Orland Square Mall, smashed a display case and stole items from within.

The offender then fled the scene, police said.

The Orland Park Police Department says the area is safe and secure.

The investigating is ongoing.