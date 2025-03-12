Snoop Dogg to perform at Illinois State Fair this summer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Snoop Dogg, the famed rapper and cultural icon, will perform at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield this summer.
What we know:
Snoop Dogg will perform at the annual fair on Wednesday, Aug. 13, according to a news release.
He’s been known for songs like "Gin & Juice" and "Drop it Like it’s Hot," as well as a career in television, tech, lifestyle, food and the cannabis industry.
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 19: Musician Snoop Dogg of Mount Westmore performs on stage at Pechanga Arena on May 19, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
What they're saying:
"This show on the Grandstand stage will be one for the ages," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark in a statement. "Having been in the spotlight for so long, Snoop Dogg reaches music fans from multiple generations. This is a concert you are not going to want to miss."
What you can do:
Tickets for Snoop Dogg’s performance will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
Prices begin at $85 and go up to $165.
The Illinois State Fair will take place from Aug. 7 through Aug. 17 in Springfield.
Tickets for the fair are on sale at statefair.illinois.gov.