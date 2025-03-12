Snoop Dogg to perform at Illinois State Fair this summer

The Brief Snoop Dogg will perform this summer at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. Organizers said the famed rapper and business mogul's show will be "one for the ages." Tickets for Snoop's performance will go on sale this Saturday.



Snoop Dogg, the famed rapper and cultural icon, will perform at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield this summer.

What we know:

Snoop Dogg will perform at the annual fair on Wednesday, Aug. 13, according to a news release.

He’s been known for songs like "Gin & Juice" and "Drop it Like it’s Hot," as well as a career in television, tech, lifestyle, food and the cannabis industry.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 19: Musician Snoop Dogg of Mount Westmore performs on stage at Pechanga Arena on May 19, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"This show on the Grandstand stage will be one for the ages," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark in a statement. "Having been in the spotlight for so long, Snoop Dogg reaches music fans from multiple generations. This is a concert you are not going to want to miss."

What you can do:

Tickets for Snoop Dogg’s performance will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Prices begin at $85 and go up to $165.

The Illinois State Fair will take place from Aug. 7 through Aug. 17 in Springfield.

Tickets for the fair are on sale at statefair.illinois.gov.