Sofie Igunbor: Cook County girl reported missing

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
COOK COUNTY - Morton Grove police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who her family says left their home for work and never arrived.

Sofie Igunbor was last seen on Friday around 4 p.m. in the 8500 block of Ferris Ave, according to police.

She is described as having highlighted braids and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, police said.

Sofie Igunbor | Morton Grove Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to contact Morton Grove police at 847-470-5200.