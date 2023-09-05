Soldier Field unveils lineup of food and drinks this Bears season

Soldier Field unveiled its new season lineup of eats and drinks on Tuesday.

At Miller Lite Midway Club along the concourse, Aramark pulled together a food spread to end all food spreads that will be available during Bears games at home this season.

There are completely new offerings and unique twists on the classics, like the jumbo Chicago-style hotdog and Chicago-style cheesesteaks.

Local vendors from all around the city and Chicagoland are going to be available at Soldier Field, including Luella's Southern Kitchen, Bacino's out of Lincoln Park, Soul & Smoke BBQ, Josephine's Southern Cooking, and some of the best Italian beef on earth from Chicagoland's own Buona Beef!

"What's special is that grits are the food I grew up on, but what makes it extra special is we're doing farm-to-table grits," said Darnell Reed from Luella's.

One thing that is guaranteed for the big home opener this Sunday: you will be eating, and you will be eating well.