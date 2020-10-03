Some Chicago Police officers still using typewriters at work

article

Some members of the Chicago Police Department still use typewriters in their work, though most American offices got rid of them years ago and shifted to computers.

Keith Bebonis, who repairs the police's typewriters, tells the Chicago Sun-Times that the department uses two kinds of IBM typewriters.

A police spokesman says some of the department's forms are still filled out with typewriters, including missing-person forms, towed-vehicle forms and search-warrant logs.

Bebonis' dad started Bebon Office Machines & Supplies in the 1960s and Bebonis that officers are usually "very heavy typists."

WOMAN, 82, MISSING FROM MCKINLEY PARK

MAN MISSING FROM BRONZEVILLE FOUND SAFE

Advertisement

MAN, 79, MISSING FROM WEST GARFIELD PARK



