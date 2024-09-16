Some Joliet schools shift to e-learning Monday after social media threats

The Brief Joliet District 86 schools will switch to remote learning on Monday following violent threats posted online, though police have found no credible evidence of danger. In-person learning will continue for Joliet Township High School District 204 students with increased security measures in place.



Some students in Joliet will attend classes remotely Monday after a series of violent threats were posted online.

Joliet Public Schools District 86 posted the announcement on their website Sunday.

"The Joliet Police Department is currently investigating a social media threat that is circulating about students bringing weapons to several schools in Joliet this week. Out of an abundance of caution, all Joliet District 86 schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, September 16, 2024 and an e-learning day will be used." the statement read.

All athletic events and practices have also been canceled.

Police said they did not find any evidence of a threat but will still be at schools during the day.

Joliet Township High School District 204 will have in-person learning Monday but said that students will be searched as they enter school. The school said the source of the social media threat has been identified and was not credible.

Plainfield's Troy Community Consolidated School District is also having an e-learning day.