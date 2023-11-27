South Deering crime: Woman robs man at knifepoint on Chicago's Southeast Side

A 35-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint Monday afternoon while sitting in his vehicle on Chicago's Southeast Side.

Around 3:30 p.m., police say the male victim was in his car in the 10400 block of S. Hoxie Ave. when an unknown woman entered the vehicle, pulled out a knife and demanded his belongings.

The victim handed over his property and the female suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

No injuries were reported, and nobody is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.