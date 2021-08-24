South Elgin High School looks for new opponent after football game canceled due to COVID

The football field in South Elgin is green and trimmed.

South Elgin High School is ready to host a game but their opponent for Friday night, Fenton High School of Bensenville, had to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns.

It will be scored a forfeit but what the South Elgin Storm wants is to play football and participate in the excitement under the Friday night lights.

Mike Jezioro, athletic director for South Elgin High School, got the word last week that the football team’s first game would be canceled.

It’s a big disappointment but the past year and a half taught everyone to come up with a new play.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

They’re using social media to try to find another team who needs an opponent, saying they will travel anywhere to get some game time.

Advertisement

South Elgin hopes to schedule something that will get their players on the field for some fun, especially since the pandemic ravaged last year’s football season.