South Loop robbery and attempted carjacking: 16-year-old boy arrested

A 16-year-old boy was arrested this week in connection with a robbery and attempted carjacking in the South Loop.

The juvenile faces two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and two felony counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to police.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 9:47 p.m. on Tuesday, when the teen, along with accomplices, allegedly robbed two victims—a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man—at gunpoint before attempting to steal their vehicle in the 2100 block of South Princeton.

Officers responded quickly and located the teen less than 30 minutes after the incident. He was taken into custody at that time.

No further information has been released.