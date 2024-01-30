Man arrested after allegedly smashing South Loop liquor store window, stealing proceeds

A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly burglarizing a South Loop liquor store.

At about 10:30 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to the 600 block of South Wells Street for a report of a burglary.

When officers arrived, they found that the front window of a liquor store had been shattered. While searching the area, officers located a male offender who matched the description provided by a witness.

The offender, a 24-year-old man, was found with proceeds from the store and was positively identified by the witness, police said.

He was placed in custody and charges are currently pending.