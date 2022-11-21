South Loop parking garages targeted in series of car thefts

Chicago police are warning people who use parking garages in the South Loop about a recent rash of stolen cars.

At least 10 cars have been broken into and stolen from downtown parking garages in October and November, according to a CPD community alert.

The suspects target unattended vehicles and break the driver or passenger-side windows and drive off in the stolen cars, police said.

The thefts took place at the following times and locations:

From 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 800 block of South Wabash Avenue

At 9 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 1100 block of South State Street

From Oct. 27 - Nov. 5 in the first block of West Harrison Street

From 7:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 700 block of South Wabash Avenue

From Oct 29-30 in the 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue

At 2:30 Nov. 12 in the 1000 block of South State Street

At 10 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 1000 block of South State Street

At 5:45 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue

Between 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 700 block of South State Street

At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the first block of East 11th Street

Anyone with information on the break-ins, is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263