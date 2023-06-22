South Shore crime: Man charged in 2022 armed carjacking

A Chicago man was charged with carjacking a woman in South Shore last year.

Jamari Clowers, 21, was arrested on Wednesday in the 3000 block of South California Boulevard.

Police say Clowers was identified as one of the offenders that carjacked a 29-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue on April 28, 2022.

He was charged with one felony in connection to the armed carjacking.

Clowers was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.