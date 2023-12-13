South Shore murder: Missing teen found strangled to death in Chicago

A missing Chicago teenager was found strangled to death inside a home Tuesday night on the city's South Side.

Around 7:24 p.m., police said the female victim was discovered unresponsive inside a residence in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The coroner ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.

She was identified as 15-year-old Amarise A. Parker.

Parker was reported missing on Nov. 26.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Editor's note: We originally reported Parker had gone missing in August but she returned home the next day. The last missing person report that was filed with Chicago police was on Nov. 26.