South Shore shooting prompts SWAT situation

A woman was shot and SWAT teams responded to a residence Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was standing outside when she was shot in the shoulder just before midnight in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive, police said. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

The shooter may have fled into a residence in the same block, according to CPD.

SWAT was called to the scene and police said the scene is still active.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.