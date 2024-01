A 48-year-old woman was found shot dead Monday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 6:35 p.m., police say the female victim was discovered unresponsive with a single gunshot wound to the head in the 7600 block of East End Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no offenders in custody, according to police.

No further information was immediately available. Police are conducting a homicide investigation.