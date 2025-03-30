House fire on Chicago's South Side leaves multiple people injured

A house fire on Chicago's South Side left multiple people reportedly injured early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The fire happened in the 1200 block of East 46th Street in the Kenwood neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire was in the rear of a three-story residential building.

The fire was under control by about 5 a.m., according to CFD.

What we don't know:

The cause was under investigation.

It was unclear exactly how many people were injured or what the extent of their injuries were.