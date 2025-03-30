House fire on Chicago's South Side leaves multiple people injured
CHICAGO - A house fire on Chicago's South Side left multiple people reportedly injured early Sunday morning.
What we know:
The fire happened in the 1200 block of East 46th Street in the Kenwood neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The fire was in the rear of a three-story residential building.
The fire was under control by about 5 a.m., according to CFD.
What we don't know:
The cause was under investigation.
It was unclear exactly how many people were injured or what the extent of their injuries were.