House fire on Chicago's South Side leaves multiple people injured

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 30, 2025 8:04am CDT
A house fire on Chicago's South Side left multiple people injured early Sunday morning.

CHICAGO - A house fire on Chicago's South Side left multiple people reportedly injured early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The fire happened in the 1200 block of East 46th Street in the Kenwood neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire was in the rear of a three-story residential building.

The fire was under control by about 5 a.m., according to CFD.

What we don't know:

The cause was under investigation.

It was unclear exactly how many people were injured or what the extent of their injuries were.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Fire Department.

