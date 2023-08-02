South Side drive-by shooting leaves man dead
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Park Manor Tuesday night.
Chicago police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 400 block of East 71st Street around 10:45 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.
Someone in a black SUV fired shots before fleeing.
The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
No arrests have been reported.