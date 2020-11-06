South Side driver facility closed next week following positive COVID test

The Illinois Driver Services center in Rosemoor on the South Side will be closed next week after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Chicago South Driver Services facility, 9901 S. King Dr., will be closed until Nov. 16, the Secretary of State’s office announced. Employees who work at the center will quarantine for 14 days, and the building will undergo a thorough disinfection.

Secretary of State Jesse White has already pushed the deadline for expired driver’s license renewals back to Feb. 1, 2021 as a way to mitigate crowds at Driver Services centers.

Residents who need to renew license plate stickers and get replacement driver’s licenses and ID cards can do so at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.