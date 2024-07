A woman was injured and 10 people were left without a home following a fire on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 5100 block of South Loomis at 4:35 p.m.

A 50-year-old woman was treated for a minor injury on the scene and released. No other injuries were reported.

Police said 10 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.