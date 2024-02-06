South Side Red Line robbery: Chicago police seek 3 suspects

Chicago Mass Transit Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying three individuals who they say robbed and attacked someone on a CTA Red Line train last month.

The incident occurred on Jan. 30 around noon on a train located at 220 W. 47th Street.

According to police, the suspects approached the victim, grabbed his cellphone from his hand and then attacked him when the victim tried to get his property back.

Both the suspects and the victim then fled the train car, at which point the offenders continued attacking him on the station platform.

The suspects then fled eastbound on 47th Street from the Red Line station, police said.

Three individuals accused in CTA Red Line robbery | CPD

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The suspects were described as males between the ages of 16 and 18. They stood 5-foot-8 to 6-feet tall and weighed between 150 and 170 pounds. One individual was carrying a dark Nike backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.