South Side shooting: Man killed, two suspects on the run

Two suspects are on the run after fatally shooting a man in the Gresham neighborhood Friday evening, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. in the 8700 block of S. Loomis St.

A 41-year-old man was near a sidewalk when he was approached by two suspects who were armed with firearms, police said.

The suspects shot multiple rounds at the man, striking him several times. He died at the scene from his injuries, according to CPD.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting as of yet. The investigation is ongoing.