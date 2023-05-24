South Side shootout leaves 2 men wounded, 1 critically

Two men were hospitalized after exchanging gunfire Wednesday morning in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

An 18-year-old and a 24-year-old were arguing around 12;33 a.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive when both of them pulled out handguns and started shooting each other, according to Chicago police.

The 18-year-old was shot twice in the neck and one in the chest. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The 24-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen, hip and thigh. He was taken by paramedics to U of C in good condition.

Police said both victims are being uncooperative and refuse to answer any questions about the shooting.

Area One detectives are investigating.