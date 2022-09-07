South Side steakhouse set to reopen after fire, looting shut it down in 2020

A Roseland steak house is set to welcome back customers after a fire and looting shut it down back in 2020.

The owners of the Ware Ranch Steak House have spent the last two years trying to get their business back up and running.

Now, thanks to a spark from social media, they've been busy.

"Someone came in and filmed and put us on Facebook live, and we've been slammed with customers coming in and so happy to have this Ranch Steak House back open because so many of them have memories. They've been coming here for years — grandparents, parents, brought them here for birthdays for anniversaries, so it has a lot of memories for a lot of people in this community," said Judy Ware, co-owner of Ware Ranch Steak House.

The owners say the photos on the restaurant's walls depict the history of Black cowboys in the west.