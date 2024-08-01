Boy 14, charged with armed robbery near Sox Park

A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed robbery last month blocks away from Guaranteed Rate Field.

The 14-year-old was allegedly part of a group who stole belongings from a 33-year-old man on June 25 in the 100 block of West 35th Street, according to police.

The teen was arrested Wednesday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

No further information was provided.