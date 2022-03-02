Special Olympics Chicago Polar Plunge: Programs supported by event

We do lots of stories on various fundraising Polar Plunges and you might wonder, where does all the money go?

On Wednesday, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools visited some school programs that are funded by Special Olympics Chicago. Mount Greenwood is one of four schools to offer therapeutic art and music classes for diverse learners.

One of the students who plans to participate in the Special Olympics Chicago Polar Plunge said he's ready for the cold.

"A little cold but it's ok … We have fun. We have a very good day," said Mount Greenwood 7th grader Kidd Carrig.

The Polar Plunge takes place this Sunday at Chicago's North Avenue Beach.