SPF: Chicago's largest indoor pickleball hub to open next week

SPF, the city's largest indoor pickleball facility, will unveil its first phase to the public on January 26.

The tropical-themed venue in Lincoln Park is located at 2121 N. Clybourn Avenue and spans 42,000 square feet. It features eight indoor pickleball courts, a grab-and-go food and coffee bar, and spacious locker rooms with saunas and showers.

Court reservations opened on January 16 for the general public.

"Whether you’re a seasoned pickleball player, you’re picking up a paddle for the first time or you’re just in to cheer on your friends and family, everyone is welcome," Co-Founder Rich Green said in a statement. "Our goal is to lean into our three pillars – Social, Pickleball, Fun – and provide a space for people to gather and join the fun year-round."

SPF will also host what they call the Cucumber Club for children ages 3 to 11, which includes tennis and pickleball camps and will help the kids develop their skills.

The second phase, set for a summer 2024 launch, promises expanded amenities and programming. Visit www.playspf.com for details.