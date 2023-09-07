Spider season arrives in Chicago as summer ends

As temperatures drop with the conclusion of summer, it's that time of the year when our eight-legged friends become more prevalent.

While potentially dangerous spiders like the black widow and brown recluse are exceedingly rare in our region, nuisance spiders are the ones currently making their way into homes and porches. These spiders are generally harmless and typically only bite when provoked.

However, it's important to remember that spiders serve a valuable purpose.

"They really are voracious predators and they help control other more annoying pests, like flies, if those get into your house," said Allen Lawrance, Associate Curator of Entomology at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.

To prevent spiders from entering your home, the best approach is to ensure that your doors and windows are properly sealed and closed.