Square Roots Festival returns to Lincoln Square with food, music and booze

Square Roots Festival returns to the Northwest Side Friday, bringing a lineup of live music, family events, restaurants and other vendors.



Another highlight is their extensive craft beer showcase.

Event organizers joined us this morning on Good Day Chicago for a preview.

"We have almost 30 different beers being poured. We have seven different breweries that are all based in Chicago: Half Acre, Dovetail, Begyle, Pilot Project, which is over in Logan Square, Maplewood. But if you don't like beer, we also have ciders from Northman Cider, which is right on the riverfront there up in our neighborhood as well for this festival," said Rudy Flores, CEO of the Lincoln Square/Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce.

You can head to the festival's website for a full rundown of all the bands that are going to be playing.