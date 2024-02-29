St. Charles police look to identify person spotted at local recreation center

article

St. Charles police are seeking the public's help identifying a person spotted at the Norris Recreation Center earlier this week.

The individual was seen between 5:20 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. Monday. Police want to speak with the individual regarding an incident reported that evening.

The person is described as a white male, between the ages of 20 and 30. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slender build and reddish-colored hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435.