Chicago suburb property owners face potential tax hike

St. Charles
KANE COUNTY - Property owners in one Chicago suburb could soon see higher tax bills.

In a recent development, the St. Charles City Council has given preliminary approval to the 2023 property tax levy, signaling a potential three-percent increase in property taxes in 2024.

If finalized, the proposal could mean an additional $24 per year for homes valued at $300,000.

The city council plans to present the tax levy ordinance for approval on December 4. Property owners in the west suburb are advised to stay tuned for updates.