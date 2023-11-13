Chicago suburb property owners face potential tax hike

Property owners in one Chicago suburb could soon see higher tax bills.

In a recent development, the St. Charles City Council has given preliminary approval to the 2023 property tax levy, signaling a potential three-percent increase in property taxes in 2024.

If finalized, the proposal could mean an additional $24 per year for homes valued at $300,000.

The city council plans to present the tax levy ordinance for approval on December 4. Property owners in the west suburb are advised to stay tuned for updates.