Chicago suburb property owners face potential tax hike
KANE COUNTY - Property owners in one Chicago suburb could soon see higher tax bills.
In a recent development, the St. Charles City Council has given preliminary approval to the 2023 property tax levy, signaling a potential three-percent increase in property taxes in 2024.
If finalized, the proposal could mean an additional $24 per year for homes valued at $300,000.
The city council plans to present the tax levy ordinance for approval on December 4. Property owners in the west suburb are advised to stay tuned for updates.