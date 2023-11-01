Expand / Collapse search

St. Ignatius student receives award for saving drowning man in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO - Chicago's top fire official recognized a high school student Wednesday morning for helping to save a drowning man in Lake Michigan.

St. Ignatius junior John Hennelly jumped into action on Oct. 2 when he and his cross-country team noticed a man calling for help from the lakefront.

Hennelly directed two people nearby to throw him a buoy. The man was able to stay afloat until the fire department's dive team was able to bring him to safety.

Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt gave him a civilian hero award and a letter of recommendation.

Hennelly received the award as a surprise after mass.