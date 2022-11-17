St. Ignatius varsity hockey team back on the ice after crash involving JV team injured 16 players

The St. Ignatius Varsity Hockey Team took to the ice for the first time since the JV team bus was involved in a serious accident over the weekend.

Coach Spencer MacDonald said Thursday night's game against Mt. Carmel is an important step in getting back to normal.

"Everything we do from here on out will be to honor those guys, and they are always front of mind," MacDonald said.

The teams shared a prayer at center ice for the St. Ignatius JV team. The Ignatius varsity quickly scoring the first goal in their honor.

Sixteen members of the Ignatius JV team were hospitalized after a suspected drunk truck driver hit the team bus over the weekend in Indiana.

"We have many players that it's going to take some time for them to recover from their injuries," MacDonald said.

According to MacDonald, the JV team "will not compete in the near future," but are keeping their regular practice schedule for normalcy and solidarity.

"The team is leaning on each other to get through this," he said. "They're spending a lot of time together."

"At the end of the day, this is all about kids," said St. Ignatius Assistant Athletic Director Erik Eastman. "To get them to learn about themselves and be part of a bigger thing. Down the road, I think they'll all be stronger from it."

Saturday night will be the varsity's first home game since the accident against Fenwick. The JV team will be in attendance and will be recognized.