Stabbing on State Street leaves man critically hurt, 2 in custody

The Brief A 22-year-old man was stabbed multiple times after a fight on the Near North Side Police say two suspects—a man and a teen girl—were arrested at the scene The victim remains in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital



A 22-year-old man was critically injured in a stabbing in downtown Chicago on Sunday night, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

It happened around 9:20 p.m. when the man was walking along the sidewalk in the 700 block of North State Street and passed two people—a 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. Police say a verbal altercation broke out, which quickly turned physical. The two allegedly punched the man until he fell to the ground.

As the man tried to get away, police say the offenders stabbed him once in the back, then stabbed him two more times.

Responding officers took both suspects into custody at the scene and began performing life-saving measures on the victim before paramedics arrived. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the altercation or whether the individuals knew each other.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are handling the investigation. Charges are pending against the two suspects.