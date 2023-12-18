Star in an episode of 'Bluey' in new immersive experience coming to Chicago

If you've ever wanted to star in a "Bluey" episode, then this is your chance!

"Bluey x CAMP" is an immersive adventure coming to Chicago in May 2024.

Kids can explore the Heeler family's home, play signature "Bluey" games such as Keepy Uppy, have a meet-and-greet with Bluey and Bingo and much more!

Tickets for the event are on sale now at CAMP's website – they are required for guests 2 years old and older.

The entire experience lasts for an hour, according to CAMP. Those who are attending are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes before your reservation time.

CAMP is located at : 647 W North Avenue. You can learn more about the experience here.