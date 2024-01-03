Starbucks will now allow customers to use their personal cups when ordering

Good news for Starbucks coffee connoisseurs – you're now allowed to bring your personal cup when ordering. And, you'll get a discount.

The company made the announcement Wednesday, Jan. 3. Customers can now bring in their own personal cup when placing their orders whether it's in-store, on the mobile app, or in the drive-thru.

Wednesday was already a big day for the company due to the new release of the pink Stanley cups. Customers formed a line as early as 3 a.m. at some locations.

Customers who bring in their own cups will receive a $0.10 discount on their beverage. If they are a rewards' member, they'll receive 25 bonus stars.

The decision to allow personal cups for ordering is part of Starbucks' effort to reduce cup waste that is sent to landfills.

"With the majority of Starbucks beverages enjoyed on-the-go, this milestone unlocks a big opportunity for customers to choose reusables and supports Starbucks commitment to reduce waste by 50 percent by 2030," the coffee chain said in a statement.

If customers don't have their own personal cups but still wish not to use a paper cup, Starbucks also has reusable ceramic or glass cups for in-store orders, at most locations.

To learn more about the new initiative, visit the Starbucks' website here.